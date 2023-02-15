Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Rises By 26.4%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,800 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 901,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,055,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Jervois Global Trading Down 6.9 %

JRVMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Jervois Global Company Profile

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

