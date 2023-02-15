Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Increases By 22.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,478,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 2,836,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTNF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

K92 Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

KNTNF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 36,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,624. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

