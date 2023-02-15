Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Drops By 26.3%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAOOY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 48,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,631. KAO has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

About KAO

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

