Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Decreases By 24.8%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.6 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KRYAF stock remained flat at $92.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €123.00 ($132.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

