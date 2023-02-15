Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Drops By 21.5%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,314. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.44.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.