Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases By 20.7%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $822.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
