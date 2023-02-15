Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases By 20.7%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $822.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

