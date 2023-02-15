Short Interest in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Drops By 28.1%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 552,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Matthews International stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 120,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,905. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -37.10%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

