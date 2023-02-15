Short Interest in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Decreases By 19.0%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIX opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,084.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,675 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

