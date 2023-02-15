Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Drops By 29.9%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 306,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 67,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

