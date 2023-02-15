Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Increases By 16.5%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Stryve Foods

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 57,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $34,744.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 57,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $34,744.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 116,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $53,409.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,035.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 353,831 shares of company stock valued at $227,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Stories

