Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Tops $236.12 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $236.12 million and $48.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,743.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00416192 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013754 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00091323 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00671088 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00546217 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00173468 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,326,162,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.
