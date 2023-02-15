Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Tops $236.12 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $236.12 million and $48.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,743.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.98 or 0.00416192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00091323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00671088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00546217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00173468 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,326,162,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

