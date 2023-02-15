Silicon Valley Capital Partners Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

