SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWYUF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF remained flat at $20.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with its strategically located properties in communities across the country. The firm is planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

See Also

