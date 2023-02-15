SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $315.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 191.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,508,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,988,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.88.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.