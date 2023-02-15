SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $315.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 191.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.88.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
