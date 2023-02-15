Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,108,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,825,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
