Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,108,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,825,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,622,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

