Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Shares of LOV opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks
In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $47,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,289,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.