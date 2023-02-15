Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $47,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,289,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

