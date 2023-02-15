SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Trading 1% Higher

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $43.99. 69,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 97,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

