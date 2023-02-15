Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35. 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.