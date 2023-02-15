Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. 1,996,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,096. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $34,970,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,532,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,520,000 after purchasing an additional 242,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

