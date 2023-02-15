Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SCL opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 191.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
