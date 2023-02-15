STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 558,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

STERIS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.84. 479,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -671.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,092,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

