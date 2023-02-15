StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

