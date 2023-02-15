StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.
Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.