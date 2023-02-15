StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

About NortonLifeLock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

