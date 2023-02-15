sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $50.33 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00435591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.92 or 0.28865392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,853,147 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.