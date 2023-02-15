SVB Leerink Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oak Street Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE:OSH opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

