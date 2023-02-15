Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Up 0.4%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.72. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

