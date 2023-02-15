Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $379.48. The stock had a trading volume of 864,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,619. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.40.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

