Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.53-10.60 EPS.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $379.48. The stock had a trading volume of 864,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,619. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.