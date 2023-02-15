Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.53-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.775-5.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.48. The company had a trading volume of 868,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.40. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

