T-mac DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,569.04 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $1,569.04 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00424326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.48 or 0.28108158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 1.28215089 USD and is down -11.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $805.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

