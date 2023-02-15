Tairen Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. QUALCOMM comprises 0.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,529. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

