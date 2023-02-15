Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TAK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 2,302,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,151. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

