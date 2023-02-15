TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of -0.11. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

