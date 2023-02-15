Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

