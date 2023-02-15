Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

