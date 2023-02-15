TD Securities Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRUFF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

