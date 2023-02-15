Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. 1,851,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Tenet Healthcare Co alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.