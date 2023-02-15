Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.
Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.06 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.
Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.
