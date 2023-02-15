Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.06 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

About Ternium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Further Reading

