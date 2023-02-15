Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lee Enterprises worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:LEE opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

