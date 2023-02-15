Teton Advisors Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of GAN worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GAN by 600.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 341,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GAN by 149.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 43.18%. Analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

