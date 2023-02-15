Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

STERIS stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.07. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

