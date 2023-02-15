TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $126.36 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 42067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

