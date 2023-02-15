The Diverse Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Diverse Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
DIVI traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 94.60 ($1.15). 364,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.16. The Diverse Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £336.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.56.
About The Diverse Income Trust
See Also
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for The Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.