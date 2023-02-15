ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $48.07 million and approximately $82,089.25 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

