Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.54 million and $124.02 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01390688 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

