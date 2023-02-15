Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.00 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and approximately $29.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00009522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00018457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00216237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,619.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.28323093 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $25,425,452.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."



