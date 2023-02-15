Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

