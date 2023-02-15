Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Trade Desk stock traded up $16.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,333,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,312.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

