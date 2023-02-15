Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.65

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 16049301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.
The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 104.1% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 273,249 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
