Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as high as C$3.49. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 9,229 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$100.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.48.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.68%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

