Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,363. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

About Trilogy Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.