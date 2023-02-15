Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,363. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.